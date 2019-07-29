Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Declines By 11.4%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,893,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 7,782,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,510. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

