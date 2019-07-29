Short Interest in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Decreases By 9.4%

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 6,535,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,326.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,024. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 136.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

FTNT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

