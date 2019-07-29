Short Interest in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Declines By 36.2%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 11,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,452. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

