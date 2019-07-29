Short Interest in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expands By 14.9%

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,066,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,538,100 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

INGN stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,372. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10. Inogen has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Inogen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inogen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Inogen by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

