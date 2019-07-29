Short Interest in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Declines By 31.3%

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in L S Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in L S Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L S Starrett stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.91. L S Starrett has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.25%.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

