Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Declines By 8.8%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 53,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $40.46. 524,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

