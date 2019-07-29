Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Drops By 16.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 577,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 454,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,306. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at $520,933.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Tauscher bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,846.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,563 shares of company stock worth $309,534. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

