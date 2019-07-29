Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Increases By 12.0%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 97,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ MCEP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.34. 13,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 19.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.04% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

