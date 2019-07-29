Short Interest in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rises By 10.6%

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,757,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 4,299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MNRO stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. 407,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,916. Monro has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monro by 78.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.97.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

