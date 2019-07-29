Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Declines By 17.5%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NGS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 88,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

