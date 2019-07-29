Short Interest in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) Declines By 16.5%

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,052,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 7,247,500 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 31,848 shares of NII stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $61,148.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIHD. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NII by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 5,194,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,748 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter worth $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the first quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NII by 32.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. 561,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. NII has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

