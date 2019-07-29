Short Interest in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Declines By 22.7%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 819,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

OBLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. 1,774,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,110. The company has a market cap of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -5.34. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

