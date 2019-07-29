Short Interest in Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Declines By 25.0%

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OTTW traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 13.91%.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.