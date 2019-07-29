Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Drops By 20.6%

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,637.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNNT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.63. 18,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.89 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

