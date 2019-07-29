Short Interest in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Declines By 10.5%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,361,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 2,638,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $30,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,583 shares of company stock valued at $318,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Rambus by 1,319.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.94. 84,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,504. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

