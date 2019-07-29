Short Interest in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Declines By 24.1%

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,686,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 10,129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 786,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,267. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.81. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 128,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,785,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

