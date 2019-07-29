Short Interest in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Increases By 7.3%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,122,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 8,504,300 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 624,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 405,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,009,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 317,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,376. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.67. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

