Short Interest in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Drops By 8.1%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

