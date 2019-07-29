Short Interest in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Rises By 14.0%

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,459,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 3,035,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $62,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $100,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shutterstock by 876.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,232. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.