Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Decreases By 22.7%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

SILC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 25,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,982. Silicom has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $236.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Silicom’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Silicom by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Silicom by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silicom by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 65.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

