Short Interest in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Drops By 9.7%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,447,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 6,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 625,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VF will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

