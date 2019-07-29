Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.92. The stock had a trading volume of 343,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,007. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.