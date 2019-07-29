Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

