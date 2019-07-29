SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $48,698.12 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Laura Francis sold 485 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $45,122.56.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Laura Francis sold 6,486 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $103,581.42.

On Thursday, May 16th, Laura Francis sold 2,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $31,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 124,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,498. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.27. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in SI-Bone by 111.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

