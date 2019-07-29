Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,434,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $991,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $31.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,911.82. 3,679,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,928.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

