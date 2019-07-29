Signature Bank (SBNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $126.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. FIG Partners downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

