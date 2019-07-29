Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.20

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 306389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

