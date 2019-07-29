Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

SSD stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. 271,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,572. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.39.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $90,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

