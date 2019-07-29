Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,238.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,368.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

