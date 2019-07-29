SixEleven Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (611)

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One SixEleven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SixEleven has a market cap of $182,091.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SixEleven has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000153 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven Coin Profile

611 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 478,818 coins. The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin.

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SixEleven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

