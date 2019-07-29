SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $215.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.63 million and the highest is $218.00 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $221.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $859.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.47 million to $866.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $853.83 million, with estimates ranging from $838.68 million to $874.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $81.07. 650,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,023. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $556,937.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 47.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $9,324,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

