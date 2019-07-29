Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Time Out Group (LON:TMO) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Time Out Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Time Out Group alerts:

Shares of Time Out Group stock remained flat at $GBX 132 ($1.72) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,681. The company has a market cap of $177.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.02. Time Out Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

In other Time Out Group news, insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens bought 200,000 shares of Time Out Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £190,000 ($248,268.65).

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.