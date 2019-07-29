Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.63. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

