Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 9738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLE shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

