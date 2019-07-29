South Mountain Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

South Mountain Merger’s (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 30th. South Mountain Merger had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS SMMCU opened at $10.14 on Monday. South Mountain Merger has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

South Mountain Merger Company Profile

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

