SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC makes up approximately 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 1st quarter worth $214,294,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 549.9% during the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 742,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,977,000 after acquiring an additional 627,921 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 506,090 shares during the period. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,938,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,733,000 after acquiring an additional 489,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 644,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 464,398 shares during the period.

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a twelve month low of $1,603.40 and a twelve month high of $1,790.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53.

