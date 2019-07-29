SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,634 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. 10,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

