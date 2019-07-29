Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. 5,015,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

