Spinnaker Trust Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 385,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock worth $16,996,023. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

