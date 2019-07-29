Spinnaker Trust Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 125.6% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 423.4% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.01. 923,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.