Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 660.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,380,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 79,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period.

IYW traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $210.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,615. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $212.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.44.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

