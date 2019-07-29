Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 960,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,424. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

