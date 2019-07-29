Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 126.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.66).

SPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 154 ($2.01) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

LON SPI traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.40 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 111,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.45. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.60 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million and a P/E ratio of 41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

