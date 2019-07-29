Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.23. 108,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.73. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

