Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.51.

SFM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,001. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.