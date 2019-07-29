Square (NYSE:SQ) vs. Rand Worldwide (NYSE:RWWI) Head-To-Head Review

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Rand Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $3.30 billion 10.29 -$38.45 million $0.02 4,010.00 Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 1.82 $2.62 million N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Square.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square -1.47% 1.86% 0.54% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Square has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Square and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 2 11 21 0 2.56 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Square currently has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Square’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Square is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

Square beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT  Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

