Starr International Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,200 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Humana comprises about 3.1% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 957,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,553,000 after buying an additional 186,997 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,419,000 after buying an additional 163,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,198,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,596,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,594,000 after buying an additional 120,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.36. 387,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.