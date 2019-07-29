State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 16,933 Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.15% of Evergy worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 13,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,831. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $57,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,410 over the last ninety days.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

