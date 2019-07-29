State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. 4,410,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

