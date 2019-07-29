State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 601 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.95. 390,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

